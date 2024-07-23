Braverman tells Tories to reject ‘woke nonsense’ ahead of leadership race

Suella Braverman said the Tories must reject “divisive identity politics and woke nonsense” in order to win back Reform voters, as James Cleverly warned leadership rivals not to “divide up and factionalise” the party.

Jostling to lead the Conservatives in opposition is under way ahead of nominations opening on Wednesday in the three-month contest to replace Rishi Sunak.

Former home secretary Ms Braverman, who is widely expected to launch a bid to lead the party from the right, used a slot guest-hosting a radio programme to argue that “we had quite a centrist Conservative agenda” and that “identity politics got out of control” under Mr Sunak.

“We need to be a party that’s firm and credible on immigration,” she told LBC listeners.

“We need to give some hope to the British people on taxation, robust on security and defence, and a real champion for common-sense British values. None of this divisive identity politics and woke nonsense. It really frustrates me that that has happened on our watch.”

Setting out why she believed the Tories had suffered an electoral mauling, she said: “Lifelong Conservative voters decided to dump us and vote for Reform at this general election because they were upset with the direction that the party was going in.”

Ms Braverman has previously suggested the Conservatives should welcome Reform UK leader Nigel Farage into the party.

But the ex-Cabinet minister also claimed she did not “agree with this whole lurching to the right analysis”, saying the party needed to find “the common ground” when choosing a new leader.

Ms Braverman dodged a caller’s question on whether she would throw her hat in the ring.

Shadow home secretary Mr Cleverly was less coy, saying there was a “reasonable chance” he would stand for the party leadership.

There will potentially be a crowded field in the race and Mr Cleverly acknowledged he was not the only one giving it “serious thought”.

In response to Ms Braverman’s previous warning that the Tories must not become “a collection of fanatical, irrelevant, centrist cranks”, Mr Cleverly said: “Trying to carve up and divide up and factionalise … is the wrong way of thinking.”

Asked whether he had the backing of the 10 MPs needed to enter the contest, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “I’ve had lots of very kind words from colleagues, both former colleagues and current colleagues.”

The shadow home secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I and a number of other people have thought about the future of our country, have thought about the contribution of the party and our personal contribution to those things.

“Of course, I don’t think I’m alone in having given that serious thought.

“I’ve always believed, to do the job that you’re meant to be doing when you’re meant to be doing it.

“And when I was in government, I focused on delivering in government. Now I’m in opposition, my focus, particularly today, is to hold the Labour Party to account.”

Other potential leadership contenders include shadow communities secretary Kemi Badenoch, former work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, former home secretary Dame Priti Patel, shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

The Conservative Party will elect its new leader on November 2.

Nominations will open on Wednesday evening and close in the afternoon on July 29.

The parliamentary party will then narrow the field down to four, who will make their case at the Conservative Party Conference, which runs from September 29 to October 2.

The final two, picked by the parliamentary party, will then be voted on by Conservative Party members in an online ballot that will close on October 31.

Bob Blackman, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, said: “I am determined that our party will have a respectful and thorough leadership debate. I believe that this timetable will allow for this.

“While there are significant debates to be had about our party’s future, we must remember that the country – and our members – want to see us engaged in proper debate, not personal attacks.”

Mr Sunak will remain acting leader until a successor is appointed.

He said: “It’s in the national interest for us to have a smooth and orderly transition to a new Leader of the Opposition, so I will stay in post until November 2, and the result of our leadership election.

“This will allow our party to fulfil its role as the official opposition professionally and effectively. I believe this is what is best for the Conservative Party and, most importantly, our country.

“It would be inappropriate for me to make any comment about the leadership campaign or candidates. I am confident that this timetable decided by the party board and the 1922 Committee will allow for a thoughtful, professional and respectful contest.”