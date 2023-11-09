Breaking: Father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz freed by kidnappers
The father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz has been freed by his kidnappers.
Columbian police revealed this afternoon Luis Manuel Diaz was now safely in their custody. He has been missing for almost two weeks after being captured along with his wife, who was quickly rescued.
Colombian Radio station BluRadio said: "The process of liberating Luis Díaz's father began. The helicopter takes off heading to a point between the departments of La Guajira and Cesar, where the ELN guerrilla would hand over the kidnapped person."
Local publication El Tiempo added: "This Thursday, Luis Manuel Díaz, father of soccer player Luis Díaz, will be released. At this time in Barrancas (La Guajira) there is secrecy on the part of the authorities in charge of the liberation.
