Breaking: Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Holly Willoughby has quit ITV's This Morning after 14 years.
The presenter took to Instagram to announce her decision in the wake of the alleged kidnap and murder plot against her.
She said in her post: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.
"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."
The mother-of-three pulled out of hosting the show last week and was placed under police guard at her home with her husband and children.
Gavin Plumb, 36, from Harlow, Essex, is accused of offences including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap in relation to the broadcaster, allegedly contacting a hitman in the US and booking him flights.
