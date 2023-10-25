Brechin flood defences provided ‘valuable time’ for evacuation, MSPs told

The flood defences in Brechin provided “valuable time” for the evacuation to take place before they were breached during Storm Babet, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Angela Constance said the full cost of the deadly storm is still being assessed, including any repairs to flood walls.

She faced questions on whether councils will need more financial aid to deal with the aftermath.

The Justice Secretary, whose brief includes resilience, said insurers have been urged to process claims relating to Storm Babet quickly.

The storm led to three lives being lost in Scotland and at least another four in England, along with widespread flooding and damage.

Updating MSPs on Wednesday, Ms Constance said that on October 19 Angus experienced its heaviest day of rainfall since 1891.

She told the Scottish Parliament: “Serious impacts were felt across Scotland but were felt most keenly along the North and South Esk including Brechin, where the flood protection scheme unfortunately overtopped and was subsequently breached.

“Nonetheless, the flood protection scheme still delayed the impact and provided valuable time to prepare for evacuation.

“Over 350 properties in Brechin were evacuated on Thursday afternoon.

“Angus Council and Sepa are assessing the extent of the damage to the Brechin flood protection scheme.”

Conservative MSP Tess White, who represents the north east of Scotland, said her own home had been badly damaged in Storm Babet.

She questioned whether the Government’s Bellwin scheme – which provides funds to disaster-hit councils – would “touch the sides” of the amount needed.

In response, Ms Constance said there would be “sympathetic” discussions with councils affected by the flooding.

She said the Scottish Government had urged the Association of British Insurers to deal with claims quickly.

Following Ms Constance’s statement, Ms White said ministers needed to provide more answers to those hit by the storm.

She said: “Today, people across Scotland were looking for strong leadership and support from the SNP government.

“But there was nothing new in the cabinet secretary’s statement today.”

She added: “Repairs and rehousing will cost millions in the weeks and months ahead – but Scotland’s local authorities are already looking at gaping holes in their budgets thanks to brutal SNP cuts.”