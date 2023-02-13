Brianna Ghey (Handout/PA)
13 February 2023

Brianna Ghey’s family say death has left ‘massive hole in our family’

By The Newsroom
13 February 2023

Relatives of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said her death has left a “massive hole in our family” after she was fatally stabbed in a park.

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Paying tribute to the teenager, her family said in a statement: “Brianna was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Two 15-year-olds remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of her murder, Cheshire Police said.

