Bright Bank Holiday beckons with threat of showers in the east

Bank Holiday Monday is set to be bright and warm for many but with a threat of thunderstorms as the day goes on.

The Met Office said “there will be a lot of fine weather away from the east and south east of England” after “most places get off to a bit of a grey start”.

There will be a few showers across the north of Scotland, the south east of England and particularly parts of East Anglia.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Showers in northern Scotland are set to ease off towards lunchtime but the showers may get going even more over East Anglia and south-east England.

“The south east generally could see some quite heavy showers from late morning into the afternoon and there could be one or two quite thundery ones.”

People in Hull, East Yorkshire, and London’s St James’s Park enjoyed Sunday’s top temperature of 18.7C.

The Bank Holiday could see most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland enjoying “a reasonably warm day with temperatures a little bit above average” by 2-3C, according to Mr Petagna.

He added: “In the sunshine in the west and south west, it will be pleasant enough to be out and about. It will be quite bright.”

Temperatures will likely range from 13C to a high of 19C.

Meanwhile, cool air in the north east of Scotland means the mercury is only expected to reach 7-10C.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland saw the hottest day of the year on Saturday, with temperatures hitting 20.2C in Pershore, Worcestershire, the Met Office said.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like they will be mainly dry with bright and sunny spells across the UK before rain and more unsettled weather could start to push up from the south and west from Thursday as the nation heads towards the coronation weekend.