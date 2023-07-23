23 July 2023

Bristol Daily Weather Forecast

By AI Newsroom
23 July 2023

Today started quite overcast in the morning with a temperature of 16°C. Scattered showers were present, making it a cloudy morning. As the day progressed, the afternoon turned out to be a little sunnier with the temperature rising to a maximum of 21°C. Cloudy spells were mixed with a bit of sun, but a chance of rain lingered throughout the day.

Moving on to tomorrow's forecast, the morning temperature will drop slightly lower to 15°C, with conditions similar to those of today - scattered showers are expected. As we head into the afternoon, the temperature will not climb as high as today, maxing out at 18°C. Overall, expect a somewhat cooler day with scattered showers throughout.

Looking a little further ahead for the next few days, the general trend will see a bit of an improvement in conditions. While the minimum temperature will drop a bit to 10°C, the maximum temperature will remain near 19°C. Scattered showers will continue to be a constant presence. So, while it will be a bit cooler, we are also expecting to see some sunnier spells.

