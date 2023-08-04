04 August 2023

Bristol Daily Weather Forecast

By AI Newsroom
04 August 2023

Today starts with scattered showers and a cool morning temperature of 12°C. This morning, we anticipate overcast conditions which gradually shift to scattered showers. Morning temperatures will hover around 12°C. Moving into the afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 18°C, with cloudy conditions and a chance of rain.

Tomorrow morning will be similar to today with scattered showers, although the temperatures will be slightly cooler at around 11°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, conditions are forecasted to remain largely unchanged with a maximum temperature of 18°C and potential for rain throughout. Summarising tomorrow's conditions, we can expect a minimum of 11°C, a maximum of 18°C and scattered showers throughout the day.

Looking at the few days ahead, there's a general pattern of cool mornings with temperatures in the range of 10°C to 13°C, followed by slightly warmer afternoons peaking at around 18°C. There will be a continued trend of cloudy conditions with sunny spells, and scattered showers remain a possibility.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New drug found to ‘annihilate’ solid cancerous tumours in early studies

news

Boris Johnson’s plan to build swimming pool could be scuppered by newts

news

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

world news