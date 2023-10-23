23 October 2023

Bristol faces day of showers, Monday October 23rd

By AI Newsroom
In Bristol, the morning will bring a temperature of 12°C with a chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will continue with a slight increase in temperature to 13°C and scattered showers are expected to persist.

Tomorrow morning will see a cooler start with temperatures around 10°C and a dry spell. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 12°C and there will be a possibility of scattered showers.

Over the next few days, Bristol will experience a general trend of cloudy conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 11°C.

