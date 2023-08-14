Bristol 's weather, Monday August 14
Today will begin with a morning of heavy rain and temperatures will be rather cool, starting around 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rain will persist, albeit less intensely. The afternoon temperatures will peak around 20°C.
As for tomorrow, it will be a noticeable shift from today's heavy showers. The morning will start off misty, but temperatures will be cool again, at around 12°C. The afternoon will bring some scattered showers, but mostly it will be cloudy with sunny spells. The temperature in the afternoon will hit a high of about 21°C.
Looking ahead, the next few days will see some improvements. The mornings will start off sunny with cool temperatures averaging around 13°C. The afternoons will be warmer with temperatures reaching up to 22°C. However, scattered showers will occur in the afternoon. Overall, despite the scattered showers, the weather should be more pleasant and warmer compared to the previous days.
