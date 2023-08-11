Bristol weather forecast, Friday August 11
Today starts off cool as temperatures hover around 16°C. The morning presents a cloudy sky with sunny spells. A chance of scattered showers persists, which might lead to wet pavements and streets. As we move into the afternoon, the mercury rises to a peak of 22°C. The sky continues to display a mix of sun and cloud, with scattered showers still on the horizon.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler than today, as the temperature will drop to 14°C. The sky will be overcast, with hints of scattered showers once more. As the day progresses, the afternoon temperature will reach 19°C. The possibility of lurking rain clouds remains throughout the day. Thus, tomorrow will be a bit cooler than today, with persistent chances of rain and a high of 19°C and a low of 13°C.
Looking ahead, the next few days will continue to present a similar trend. Temperature will play around an average of 16°C, reaching a maximum of 20°C and dipping to a minimum of 13°C. The sky will hold a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with scattered showers continuing to be part of the forecast. It seems like the upcoming days provide a blend of sun, clouds, and rain, with mildly cool temperatures to accompany.
