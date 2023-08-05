Bristol weather, Saturday August 5
Today, the morning will start off cool with temperatures around 11°C and an overcast sky. There will be moderate rain throughout the morning, so don't forget your umbrella. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to around 18°C. The sky will be mainly cloudy with sunny spells and there may be scattered showers, keeping the cool theme of the day.
Comparing this to tomorrow's conditions, the morning will be slightly colder with temperatures around 10°C, but the sky will be less cloudy providing a brighter start to the day. Scattered showers are expected though, so it might still be a good idea to bring your umbrella. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will stay consistent with today's, reaching a high of 18°C. Cloudy with sunny spells, tomorrow will be another cool day with potential for scattered showers.
Looking at the general trends for the next few days, the temperatures will continue to fluctuate between lows of 11°C and highs of 19°C. The skies will be a mix of clear and cloudy with sunny spells and there's a chance of rain throughout the week. So, it's definitely a good idea to keep an umbrella on hand.
