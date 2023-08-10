Time warp railway cafe fighting to stay on track

Warmley Waiting Room, a favourite café among Bristol cyclists and walkers, has revealed expansion plans and will seek permanent planning permission for its operation. The café, located along the Bristol to Bath Railway Path, plans to replace two garden storerooms with a new timber-clad building, for increased storage, a preparation kitchen and additional seating. The need for planning permission was uncovered when their original approval from the 1980s was found to be temporary. The café, situated on Green Belt land, is appealing for public support to help secure approval for its plans.

Lanark shopkeepers, Naseem, known as John, and his wife Nahid, known as Anna, have retired after 41 years in business. The couple moved to Scotland in 1982 and have been running a newsagents in Bloomgate for the past 31 years. Naseem cited long work hours and missing family time as reasons for his retirement, but plans to assist the new owner transition into the role. The couple look forward to spending more time with their family and five grandchildren, while also expressing gratitude to their loyal customers throughout the years.

Nike is set to launch its first proper store in Manchester, taking over the former Topshop premises in the city's Arndale shopping centre. The two-level megastore, to be opened late this year, will feature the Nike Rise store concept, known for its in-store digital experiences. This follows recent expansions in the Arndale by Sports Direct. The addition of Nike, along with Clarks and Gilly Hicks, fills the space once occupied by Topshop, indicating confidence in the Manchester Arndale's ongoing popularity among shoppers.

Several takeaways across Bristol have received new food hygiene ratings, with three establishments scoring a one-star rating and needing major improvements. The ratings were conducted without notice by Bristol City Council and South Gloucestershire Council and are based on cleanliness and food storage. The ratings do not reflect on the quality of the food. Five-star ratings denote excellent hygiene standards, while two-star ratings show that improvement is required. The list of rated establishments was published on the Food Standards Agency's website.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis causing closures in numerous shops and restaurants, Liverpool's high street continues to prosper. The city centre has seen several new stores, including a luxury sportswear shop and renowned skincare and cosmetics brand, open recently. With more openings anticipated throughout the year, Liverpool ONE continues to report successful sales and footfall, which are expected to spike as Eurovision fans flood to the city next month.

Marks & Spencer will open a new store in Liverpool ONE, taking over two floors of the former Debenhams building. The shop will feature a café, clothing and home departments, a food hall, and in-store bakery. This move forms part of M&S's broader investment plan to inject nearly half a million pounds into developing and improving new and existing stores throughout the UK over the next year. The project is expected to generate 3,400 jobs nationwide. The exact moving date is yet to be confirmed.

German discount retailer Aldi is set to open a second branch in Cumbernauld at the Westway Retail Park in Castlecary, the date of which is yet to be announced. This is part of the firm's focus on expansion across Scotland and follows a £10m investment for a new store in Coatbridge. The move is a significant boost for the struggling Westway complex. Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director of Aldi Scotland, stated 2022 was a successful year for the company and that its growth plan will continue with additional stores in Scotland.