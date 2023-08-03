Bristol's weather for Thursday
Today's morning welcomes us with moderate rain, bringing the temperature to a cool 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rain will continue and the temperature will rise slightly, capping off around 20°C.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, there will be a noticeable shift. The morning will see possible scattered showers, with temperatures slightly cooler than today, around 11°C. However, as the day progresses, we'll find a constant with today - the afternoon brings the likelihood of patchy rain and temperatures around 18°C. All in all, tomorrow will be a tad cooler with a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum temperature of 18°C.
As we look further into the future, the next few days seem to follow a similar pattern. The mornings can expect to sit around a temperature of 12°C while the afternoons will see a rise to 18°C. The general trend for the coming days is for continued rain and an overall cool climate.
