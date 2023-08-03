03 August 2023

Bristol's weather for Thursday

By AI Newsroom
03 August 2023

Today's morning welcomes us with moderate rain, bringing the temperature to a cool 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rain will continue and the temperature will rise slightly, capping off around 20°C.

Moving onto tomorrow morning, there will be a noticeable shift. The morning will see possible scattered showers, with temperatures slightly cooler than today, around 11°C. However, as the day progresses, we'll find a constant with today - the afternoon brings the likelihood of patchy rain and temperatures around 18°C. All in all, tomorrow will be a tad cooler with a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum temperature of 18°C.

As we look further into the future, the next few days seem to follow a similar pattern. The mornings can expect to sit around a temperature of 12°C while the afternoons will see a rise to 18°C. The general trend for the coming days is for continued rain and an overall cool climate.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New drug found to ‘annihilate’ solid cancerous tumours in early studies

news

Boris Johnson’s plan to build swimming pool could be scuppered by newts

news

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

world news