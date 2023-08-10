10 August 2023

Bristol's weather for Thursday August 10

By AI Newsroom
10 August 2023

Today begins sunny, with a modest 15°C, and as the morning progresses towards noon, there will be a mixture of sun and cloud. The temperature gradually increases to a comfortable 24°C at the peak of the day. However, by mid-afternoon, there is a chance of scattered showers as the temperature hover around the same mark.

Moving on to tomorrow, the morning will start with cloudy skies and a slightly cooler temperature of 18°C. There's a chance of scattered showers likely towards mid-morning, as the temperature rises to a slightly cooler 22°C by the peak of the day. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures gradually declining to a cool 18°C in the evening. Overall, tomorrow's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15°C and 22°C respectively.

Over the next few days, the weather trend will shift towards a bit of a cool and wet pattern. The mornings will start partly cloudy with temperatures around 14°C and we can expect some rainfall as the day progresses. Afternoon temperatures will be around a cooler 20°C, with chances of rain persisting. The minimum temperature over the next few days is expected to be around 13°C, with the maximum not likely to rise above 20°C.

