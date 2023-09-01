01 September 2023

Bristol's weather forecast, Friday September 1st

By AI Newsroom
01 September 2023

In Bristol, today will begin cloudy with sunny spells, with the thermometer indicating around 12°C. The likelihood of scattered showers is present, so those venturing out may want to keep a brolly handy. As we move into the afternoon, it will warm slightly to around 20°C. Clouds will continue to dominate the sky, with the possibility of more scattered showers.

Tomorrow morning's conditions differ slightly from today, with a cooler start of approximately 14°C under cloudy skies. Again, scattered showers may intervene amidst the cloudiness. Come afternoon, we are expecting a slightly warmer climate, creeping up to a high of 22°C. The clouds will persist, stick around for scattered showers.

In the coming few days, the trend remains quite consistent with temperatures oscillating between 14°C in the morning and a maximum of 23°C in the afternoon. The sky will mostly be clear and sunny, offering a pleasant change from scattered showers. Although it's always a good idea to keep an umbrella handy, just in case.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least 74 dead as fire rips through rundown building in South Africa

world news

Royal palace visitors advised how to dodge Ulez cameras

news

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

world news