Bristol's weather, Friday August 18
Today starts with overcast skies and temperatures of around 16°C. As the morning progresses, we may have some light rain and temperatures will slightly increase, reaching 17°C by 9:00. The chance of scattered showers persists throughout the morning with the temperatures fluctuating around 19°C. By the afternoon, the temperatures will likely hit the day's maximum of 21°C amidst cloudy skies with sunny spells. Scattered showers could be expected during the afternoon as well. By evening, there is a likelihood of light rain showers with temperatures gradually dropping to 16°C.
Moving on to tomorrow, the morning is expected to be slightly cooler when compared to today's morning, with temperatures at 14°C. The cloudy sky with overcast conditions persists throughout the morning. By afternoon, the temperatures will likely reach a high of 21°C with scattered showers possible. As the day progresses, we can expect the weather to remain generally cloudy, and the temperature to decline to 15°C by evening.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the weather trend seems to maintain a similar pattern, with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 21°C. The mornings will generally start with clear skies and gradually progress to sunny conditions. As the day continues, we can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with sunny spells. The possibility of scattered showers remains, particularly in the afternoons.
