Bristol's weather, Monday August 21
This morning will start with a clear sky and a modest temperature of 13°C, making it rather cool. As the morning progresses, it becomes gradually warmer reaching up to 21°C just before midday. The afternoon will see this upward trend continue, with maximum temperatures expected to cap out at 23°C and not dipping below 20°C until the evening. It will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with spells of sunny weather in the morning becoming more cloudy in the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will start slightly warmer than today as temperatures are expected to be approximately 17°C. However, cloud coverage will be more prominent compared to today, casting a more overcast ambiance. The afternoon will follow a similar pattern as today, reaching a maximum of 21°C under sunny skies. The minimum temperature will be at a comfortable 15°C. In summary, tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today, but still warm with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day.
Looking ahead, the general pattern for the next few days will continue to be a mix of sun and cloud. Morning temperatures will generally start around 16°C and will rise to a maximum of around 21°C in the afternoon. The minimum temperature for the period will be around 14°C. This will create a fairly consistent climate, neither too warm nor too cool, providing ideal conditions for those who prefer mild temperatures.
