Bristol's weather outlook for Tuesday, August 8
Today starts with an overcast morning, a slight chill in the air leading to a temperature at around 13°C. As the morning progresses, the chances of scattered showers become more apparent, hinting towards a possibility of a wet day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will peak at a high of 18°C, making the day cooler than expected. The cloud coverage will remain quite dense throughout the afternoon, offering barely any sunny spells.
Tomorrow's outlook seems quite different from today. The morning is expected to be sunny and considerably warmer than today, with temperatures around 14°C. The clear skies will likely persist until the afternoon, offering a pleasant day. As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22°C. There is no forecast of any rainfall tomorrow, presenting a stark contrast to today's scattered showers. The day will culminate in a pleasant evening with a recorded minimum temperature of 12°C.
Looking into the next few days, the temperature is expected to rise further. The mornings will start at around 15°C, considerably warmer than the past couple of days. This warming trend will continue into the afternoon with temperatures reaching a peak of around 26°C. However, the skies won't remain clear for long. Cloudy conditions with sunny spells are expected, offering a respite from the strong sun. The weather for the next few days indicates a general drying trend with minimum temperatures around 14°C and maximum temperatures peaking at 25°C.
