Bristol's weather, Saturday August 19

This morning is expected to be cloudy with sunny spells and a possibility of scattered showers. The temperature will be bearable starting at around 15°C. As the morning progresses, the temperature is also set to rise gradually, reaching a high of 21°C by late morning. The chance of rain is high for the day.

As we move into the afternoon, similar conditions are expected, with scattered showers persisting and the temperature hovering around 21°C. Cloud cover will continue to dominate the skies, providing some relief from any harsh sunlight but also increasing the chances of scattered showers. The lowest temperature for the day is expected to sit at about 14°C.

Tomorrow morning is looking to be a bit brighter. The day will start off with a clear sky which will gradually turn into a cloudy morning with sunny spells. Temperatures will range from about 14°C early in the morning going up to 21°C towards late morning.

For the afternoon, the weather is anticipated to be cloudy with sunny spells. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 23°C, making it a tad warmer than today. As the day progresses, the temperatures will fall slightly, hitting a low of about 13°C. The day's weather should be fairly comfortable, with no rain expected.

In the next few days, we expect to see a general increase in temperatures. The mornings will start with temperatures around 14°C, gradually warming up to highs around 22°C in the afternoons. The skies are expected to be mostly sunny with few clouds. There is no rain anticipated, so it should be a series of bright, warm days.