Bristol's weather, Saturday August 26
The morning begins with scattered showers and a chill in the air with a temperature of 11°C. As we move through the day, the clouds get thicker and by mid-morning, the temperature will rise to around 15°C. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day, with the possibility of a few sunny spells. The highest temperature for the day will be around 16°C.
For tomorrow morning, we expect a similar start to the day with a temperature of 11°C, though it will feel a bit cooler than today. As we move towards the afternoon, the sky will become clear and the sun will show its face, pushing temperatures up to a mild 17°C. Yet, scattered showers will persist throughout the afternoon, so don't forget your umbrella if you are planning to be out and about. The highest temperature for tomorrow will be 18°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, anticipate a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Temperatures will fluctuate slightly, with lows of around 11°C in the mornings and reaching a mild high of 18°C in the afternoons. Be prepared for the possibility of scattered showers throughout these days as well. So, despite the slightly warmer temperatures, it might be wise to keep a raincoat or umbrella at hand.
