Bristol's weather, Sunday August 20
Today starts with a temperature of 14°C, which will feel rather cool. The morning will be misty with a slight chance of scattered showers. As we move into the afternoon, expect a rise in temperature to a maximum of 22°C. The afternoon will feature a mix of cloud cover and sunny spells, so don't forget your sunscreen if you'll be outside. Also, scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, so carrying an umbrella might be a good idea.
Turning to tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler than today's, with a temperature of 13°C and clear skies. However, the afternoon will bring higher temperatures up to 23°C. The day is expected to be sunny with scattered showers possible. Thus, tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with a similar pattern of sunshine and possible rain. The minimum temperature for tomorrow is set to be 13°C.
Looking ahead at the next few days, temperatures will continue to range from an average minimum of 14°C to an average maximum of 21°C. Mornings will generally be cool with clear skies, while afternoons will be warmer with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There may also be chances of scattered showers during the afternoons, so it's recommended to keep an umbrella close.
