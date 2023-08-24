Bristol's weather, Thursday August 24

In the early hours of today, we can anticipate a clear sky with the temperature sitting comfortably at 16°C. However, as the day progresses, a change will be noticeable as we shift to cloudy conditions with sunny spells. The likelihood of scattered showers also exist during the morning period but will clear away later in the day. The temperature will escalate to its maximum at 21°C by the afternoon, cooling down to a minimum of 12°C towards the evening.

As dawn breaks tomorrow morning, the skies will look quite similar to what we had today, starting clear with a slightly cooler temperature of 12°C. As we proceed further into the day, the conditions will become cloudy with sunny spells. However, the shift in change will be a little more dominant than what we had today, with the likelihood of scattered showers being higher. By afternoon, we can expect the temperature to reach the day’s maximum at 18°C, and as the day moves towards the evening, we can expect this to cool down to 11°C.

Looking ahead into the next few days, we can expect to see a continuation of patchy rain with temperatures fluctuating between a maximum of 18°C and a minimum of 11°C. The presence of cloudy conditions with sunny spells will also remain persistent. In a nutshell, the trend over the next few days will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers with a mild temperature range. Be sure to carry an umbrella just in case!