Bristol's weather, Thursday, September 28th
By AI Newsroom
Bristol can expect a cloudy morning with sunny spells today and a comfortable 18°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring scattered showers and a cool breeze with the temperature hovering around 18°C.
Comparing to today's weather, tomorrow morning in Bristol will see a brighter outlook, with clear skies and a slightly cooler 17°C. An equally sunny afternoon is expected with a maintained temperature of 17°C.
In the days to follow, Bristol can expect a general trend of scattered showers with occasional sunny spells. The maximum temperature for the coming days will range from a pleasant 17°C to a cool 20°C.
