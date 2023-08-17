17 August 2023

Bristol's weather today

By AI Newsroom
17 August 2023

Today, it's a mix of sunshine and clouds. We start the morning with temperatures around 14°C, making for a rather mild start to the day. As the day progresses, the morning sunshine gives way to more clouds, although there are still sunny spells in between. By mid-morning, temperatures will climb to around 21°C. The afternoon sees further cloud cover, with temperatures peaking at an agreeable 24°C.

Moving on to tomorrow, the morning begins on a cooler note with temperatures around 17°C and the skies heavily overcast. This is a slight shift from the sunny spells of today. As the morning advances, sporadic showers are likely to develop, while temperatures are expected to hover around 18°C. Come the afternoon, expect scattered showers interspersed with periods of cloud cover, as temperatures ascend to a maximum of 22°C. Overall, the day will have a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum temperature of 22°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the potential for scattered showers continues, though temperatures will remain consistent. On average, we can expect minimum temperatures near 16°C and highs nearing 22°C. The days will have a mix of sun and cloud, with a higher chance of rain. All in all, it should shape into a mostly cloudy and damp few days.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

People in path of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories to be evacuated

world news

Fewer students accepted on UK degree courses than last year

news

England sweep aside co-hosts Australia to book World Cup final place

football