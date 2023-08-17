Bristol's weather today
Today, it's a mix of sunshine and clouds. We start the morning with temperatures around 14°C, making for a rather mild start to the day. As the day progresses, the morning sunshine gives way to more clouds, although there are still sunny spells in between. By mid-morning, temperatures will climb to around 21°C. The afternoon sees further cloud cover, with temperatures peaking at an agreeable 24°C.
Moving on to tomorrow, the morning begins on a cooler note with temperatures around 17°C and the skies heavily overcast. This is a slight shift from the sunny spells of today. As the morning advances, sporadic showers are likely to develop, while temperatures are expected to hover around 18°C. Come the afternoon, expect scattered showers interspersed with periods of cloud cover, as temperatures ascend to a maximum of 22°C. Overall, the day will have a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum temperature of 22°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the potential for scattered showers continues, though temperatures will remain consistent. On average, we can expect minimum temperatures near 16°C and highs nearing 22°C. The days will have a mix of sun and cloud, with a higher chance of rain. All in all, it should shape into a mostly cloudy and damp few days.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox