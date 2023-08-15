Bristol's weather, Tuesday August 15
Today starts with a cloudy morning, with a cool temperature of 13°C. As the morning progresses, the cloud coverage remains the same carrying into the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected during the late part of the day. The afternoon will also see a rise in temperature, reaching a maximum of 21°C.
Tomorrow morning, the day will start off sunny, creating a warm beginning at 13°C, which is slightly similar to today's early conditions. However, there's a slight change as the day moves forward with the appearance of sunny spells in the afternoon. Just a slight chance of rain in the late afternoon is anticipated. The day will conclude with afternoon temperatures reaching a maximum of 22°C.
Looking ahead, the temperature over the next few days will generally be on a rising trend. Starting from a minimum of 13°C, we can expect temperatures to gradually rise each day, hitting a maximum of 24°C. The upcoming days will have a mix of both clouds with sunny spells and bit clearer skies towards the evening. So, gear up for slightly warmer days ahead.
