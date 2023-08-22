22 August 2023

Bristol's weather, Tuesday August 22

By AI Newsroom
22 August 2023

This morning will start with cloudy conditions, but sunny spells are expected later. The broad temperatures during the morning are expected to hover around 15°C. As we transition into the afternoon, it will be sunny with temperatures likely peaking at 21°C. The minimum temperature will be around 15°C, whereas the maximum is likely to reach 21°C.

Moving onto tomorrow, we anticipate that the conditions will be somewhat similar to today. We will experience a cloudy morning with temperatures rising from 15°C to around 17°C. By the afternoon, the cloud coverage will decrease resulting in sunny spells and temperatures gaining strength to reach around 21°C. The minimum and maximum temperatures for the day will be around 15°C and 21°C respectively.

In the next few days, we can expect a general trend of partly cloudy conditions with similar temperature patterns. Morning temperatures will average around 16°C and rise to around 21°C in the afternoons. The minimum temperature will persistently stay around 15°C while the maximum temperature will peak at around 22°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump announces: 'I'm going to Georgia on Thursday to be arrested'

world news

Baby murderer nurse Lucy Letby to spend rest of her life in jail for ‘evil’ crimes

news

Nursing boss suspended following Lucy Letby trial

news