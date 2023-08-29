Bristol's weather, Tuesday August 29th
This morning, we can expect a temperature of around 11°C, with the sky blanketed by clouds. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to its peak at about 19°C. We're also expecting some potential scattered showers throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with an approximate temperature of 10°C, and some cloud cover. Unlike today, the sun might make an appearance amidst the clouds. As the day progresses, we will reach an afternoon high of around 17°C, slightly cooler than today. There will be clouds hanging around in the sky, with a chance for some scattered showers to make an appearance once again.
The trend for the next few days indicates some rain in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between a low of about 12°C and a high of around 20°C. This may be a good time to grab your umbrellas and plan for indoor activities.
