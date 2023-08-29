29 August 2023

Bristol's weather, Tuesday August 29th

By AI Newsroom
29 August 2023

This morning, we can expect a temperature of around 11°C, with the sky blanketed by clouds. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to its peak at about 19°C. We're also expecting some potential scattered showers throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with an approximate temperature of 10°C, and some cloud cover. Unlike today, the sun might make an appearance amidst the clouds. As the day progresses, we will reach an afternoon high of around 17°C, slightly cooler than today. There will be clouds hanging around in the sky, with a chance for some scattered showers to make an appearance once again.

The trend for the next few days indicates some rain in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between a low of about 12°C and a high of around 20°C. This may be a good time to grab your umbrellas and plan for indoor activities.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man hilariously interviewed mistakenly live on air to sue BBC over lost earnings

news

Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final

news

Four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash on way to exam result celebration

news