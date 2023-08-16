16 August 2023

Bristol's weather, Wednesday August 16

By AI Newsroom
16 August 2023

The morning begins with cloudy conditions and a temperature of around 12°C. As these conditions persist, the temperature is likely to increase to around 15°C by mid-morning. Moving into the afternoon, the sky will still have sunny spells with an expected high of 22°C. It's a good chance we'll have scattered showers in the later part of the day.

Looking at tomorrow's weather, it is anticipated to be sunny early in the morning with a starting temperature of 14°C. However, through the course of the morning, there might be a mix of sunshine and clouds, pushing temperatures to nearly 19°C. As for the afternoon, scattered showers are expected with temperatures reaching a peak of 24°C. In comparison to today, it will be a bit warmer. The average temperature for tomorrow ranges between 14°C and 24°C.

Over the course of the next few days, the weather seems to be taking a dull turn with moderate rain showers in the forecast. Early mornings will start with overcast skies and temperatures hovering around 16°C. These conditions are set to continue throughout the day with a potential increase in temperature to approximately 21°C in the afternoon. For those who might be wondering, temperatures for the next few days are expected to fluctuate between 15°C and 21°C. Keep your rain gear handy.

