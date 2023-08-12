12 August 2023

Bristol's weekend weather forecast

By AI Newsroom
12 August 2023

The conditions today begin with a fairly cool morning with scattered showers forecast. The temperature will start off at around 14°C. As the day progresses, the sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells. By midday, the temperature will begin to peak, reaching up to 19°C. There will still be a chance of scattered showers throughout the afternoon.

As for tomorrow, it's expected to be similar to today's conditions with scattered showers early in the morning and temperatures around 15°C. As we move into the afternoon, skies will remain cloudy with sunny spells. The temperature will slightly increase to a peak of 19°C. Overall, it seems we are in for another day of cloudy skies peppered with sunny spells and occasional showers.

Looking ahead to the following days, trends indicate a continuation of moderate temperatures ranging between 14°C and 19°C. Light showers will continue to dot the landscape, so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy. The trend of cloudy skies with sunny spells will remain consistent, offering a bit of a reprieve from the showers.

