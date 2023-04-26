Britain lifts 301 people to safety from Sudan with four more flights scheduled
By The Newsroom
The British evacuation mission from Sudan has lifted 301 people to safety over four flights as the military races against time to lift people to safety during a fragile ceasefire.
Another RAF flight was preparing to depart the Wadi Saeedna airstrip near the capital of Khartoum on Wednesday afternoon, with a further three flights expected later in the day.
Downing Street said the flights have been “full or close to full”, with no “significant issues” being faced by the evacuees who have been told to make their own way to the airfield.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox