Britain to send medical kit to India following huge Covid-19 surge

Britain is to send more than 600 pieces of urgently-needed medical equipment to India following the devastating surge in coronavirus cases which has overwhelmed the country’s health services.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the first of nine plane-loads of life-saving kit – including ventilators and oxygen concentrators – would arrive in New Delhi early on Tuesday.

The move follows discussions with the Indian government, with further consignments due be dispatched later this week.

It comes as for the fourth straight day on Sunday, India set a global daily record for new infections, with another 349,691 confirmed cases.

It took the country’s total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States.

Boris Johnson, who had been due to visit India this week before the latest deadly wave of the pandemic forced him to cancel – said the UK would do whatever it could to support the country through the crisis.

Boris Johnson visits Hartlepool United Football Club (PA Wire)

“We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

“Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus.

“We will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time and I’m determined to make sure that the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against (this) pandemic.”

The assistance package includes 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators from surplus UK stocks.

The Government said that it was in contact with the Indian authorities to establish what further assistance they required.