British Airways is first airline to accept Veteran Card for domestic flights ID

British Airways said it has become the first airline to accept the Veteran Card as photographic identification on domestic flights.

Chief executive Sean Doyle said the move underlines the carrier’s commitment to recognising the “sacrifice and service” of former military personnel.

The Veteran Card was introduced by the Conservative government in January as a way for people to prove they served in the armed forces.

Those who serve in our armed forces selflessly risk their lives. Offering them easier access to air travel is just one way of showing our deep gratitude for their service

Mr Doyle said: “I’m incredibly proud of our colleagues who have served their country and of the professionalism, skill and experience they bring to our organisation.

“We know through our conversations with veterans that this card provides them with a way of maintaining a tangible link to their military careers.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make this change as it underlines our commitment to recognising their sacrifice and service.”

British Airways said it works with the armed forces to support people to transition from the military to positions within the airline.

It employs hundreds of ex-military personnel in a range of roles such as flying planes and engineering.

Alistair Carns, minister for veterans and people, said: “We thank British Airways for their continued support of the armed forces community.

“Those who serve and have served make extraordinary sacrifices to ensure Britain is safe at home, and secure abroad, and it is vital that they receive the recognition they deserve.”

British Airways is setting an excellent example in supporting our veterans, and I hope this inspires other airlines to follow their lead

Aviation minister Mike Kane said: “Those who serve in our armed forces selflessly risk their lives to protect our country.

“Offering them easier access to air travel is just one way of showing our deep gratitude for their service.

“British Airways is setting an excellent example in supporting our veterans, and I hope this inspires other airlines to follow their lead.”

Airlines are required to ask passengers for photographic identification before they board domestic UK flights.

British Airways already accepted identification cards for serving armed forces personnel.

Among other forms of ID deemed valid by the carrier are passports, driving licences, employment ID cards and residency cards.

Former service personnel were turned away from polling stations during the local elections in May after being unable to use their Veteran Card for identification.

Downing Street said at the time that the government intended to add the card to its list of acceptable methods of proving who a voter is.