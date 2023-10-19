British-Israeli man among those murdered by Hamas during attack on Israel

A British-Israeli man was among those murdered by Hamas during its attack on Israel, it has been reported.

Yonatan Rapoport, known as Yoni, was killed in the attack on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, the BBC said.

He had two children, Yosefi and Aluma, and, as a Manchester United fan, had planned to take his son to Old Trafford next month for his first game, the corporation reported.

Downing Street said on Wednesday that at least seven British nationals were killed in the Hamas raids on Israel, with nine still missing.

Some of those missing are feared dead, while others could be among the hostages taken back to the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, British teenager Yahel Sharabi, 13, was confirmed as one of those murdered during Hamas’s attack.

She died along with her mother, Lianne, on October 7, while her elder sister, Noiya, 16, and father, Eli, are still missing.

Also among those known to have died is Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas’s attack.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.

Jake Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, was originally recorded as missing but later confirmed dead by the Israeli embassy in London.

He was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was invaded by Hamas gunmen.

Photographer Dan Darlington is also feared to be dead.

A post from Mr Darlington’s sister, Shelley, on social media said he was “murdered” at Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

His death has not been officially confirmed.