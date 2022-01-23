24 January 2022

British man dead in Thailand following sickle attack

24 January 2022

A British man who died in Thailand is believed to be the victim of an assault involving a sickle.

Marcus Evans, 49, from Berrow, Burnham on Sea, in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in Kanchanaburi Province in the west of the country.

A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Thai Police said a sickle knife was found, adding that a 22-year-old man was arrested.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support.”

