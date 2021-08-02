British swimmers arrive back in UK after medal success in Tokyo

(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
19:12pm, Mon 02 Aug 2021
British swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean have arrived back in the UK after their success at Tokyo 2020.

Team GB claimed a record eight swimming medals, eclipsing their previous best of seven at the 1908 Games.

Peaty, 26, won two golds and a silver in Tokyo, including retaining his men’s 100-metre breaststroke title.

Adam Peaty sign autographs at Heathrow Airport (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Olympic debutant Dean, 21, was a breakout star at the Games with golds in the individual and relay 200-metre freestyle events.

The two Olympians touched down at Heathrow Airport on Monday evening and were pictured wearing their medals as they signed autographs and posed for photographs.

Tom Dean poses for a selfie at Heathrow (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Only the US and Australia finished ahead of Britain in the swimming medals table.

