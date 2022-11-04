Britons to be lashed with rain over weekend as temperatures fall

Britons are set to be lashed with rain over the weekend as temperatures turn colder.

The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the south-east until 6am on Friday, meaning flooding is likely as well as damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes, transport delays, and power cuts.

Up to 30-40 mm of rain could fall in the area, stretching from Weymouth to Canterbury in just a few hours overnight.

Parts of the country will then see further rainfall during the day on Friday, which will start cold and frosty, before heavier, more widespread downpours over the weekend.

Aidan McGivern, of the Met Office, said: “Across the rest of the UK a ridge of high pressure is building in, the isobars are opening out and so lighter winds, clear skies and temperatures falling away.

“A few mist and fog patches first thing in places, but also low temperatures, low single figures and in some areas, a touch of air frost could get as low as minus 3C across sheltered parts of northern UK.

“Still some showers in the western fringes and showery rain, which will be slow to clear in the south-east corner where there could be some heavy rain until mid-morning.

“Eventually, it does clear and then blue skies for many except for the west, and specifically the north-west, and the exposed coasts where there will be some further showers coming through, not as lively as we’ve seen at times during the week.”

He said temperatures will remain lower than recently seen during the day, before bands of rain move in from the west on Saturday.

The Met Office website said: “Rain spreading east on Saturday, after a chilly start in the east.

“Rain then lingering across southeast England on Sunday; sunshine and showers, locally heavy, elsewhere.”

It comes after parts of London endured more than half a month’s worth of rainfall in one night as people woke on Thursday to downpours, flooded roads and transport problems.

A total of 64mm of rain fell in Horsmonden in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, while some places saw more than 50mm of rain in a 24-hour period, the Met Office said.

In the South East of England, some train and underground services were hit by cancellations and delays.