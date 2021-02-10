Bruce Springsteen faces drink-driving charge in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen (AP)
By The Newsroom
17:42pm, Wed 10 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen is facing a drink-driving charge in the US

The singer was arrested on November 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed on Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City.

It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ.

Springsteen is accused of driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The spokesperson said Springsteen was co-operative.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

Sign up to our newsletter

US

Digital

AP