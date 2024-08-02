Bryony Page labelled ‘the GOAT’ by partner after completing Olympic medal set

Bryony Page has been labelled “the GOAT” (greatest of all time) by her partner after her gold medal in Paris completed her set of Olympic gongs, with fellow gymnasts expressing their pride and calling the feat “amazing”.

The trampolinist took first place at the Games on Friday, beaming up at the stands where Union flags were being waved wildly among the crowd.

Congratulations have poured in for Page from loved ones, coaches and professional gymnasts.

Her partner, Jake, posted a picture of Page on Instagram showing her with each of her Olympic medals with the caption: “Bryony Page you are the GOAT.”

Pete Cracknell, a coach for Poole Gymnastics and Trampolining Club, where Page trains, called her win the “greatest moment in British Trampolining”.

Gymnast twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, who competed for GB at the Tokyo Games, said they are “so proud” of Page, while national, European and Commonwealth champion Ondine Achampong called the feat “amazing”.

Jessica told the PA news agency: “We didn’t actually get to watch it but all our friends and family was texting saying, ‘Bryony has won gold’, and I was like ‘Oh my god, no way. That’s amazing’.

“Especially how she’s been in this cycle, it was definitely well deserved and we’re so proud of her.”

Her sister Jennifer added: “The same for me, we’re all so proud of her.

“We watched her in Tokyo, she’s had an incredible trampoline routine and she’s got all three colours of the medals now and luckily this one’s gold.

“We’re just so proud. She’s been going for so long, this is her third Olympics, and just amazing to top it off with a gold.”

Neither the twins nor Achampong train with Page but they will often be at Lilleshall National Sports Centre at the same time as her and will have a catch-up when they bump into her there.

Achampong told PA she watched Page’s winning routine on Instagram before getting the stream up to see the trampolinist react.

“I went on the stream just to look at a reaction because I thought that’s one of the most exciting parts,” she said.

“She’s won a silver and a bronze hasn’t she, so she’s got a full set now which is a kind of cool thing to have.

“Imagine having three Olympic medals as like gold, silver and bronze, it’s amazing.”

All three artistic gymnasts missed out on selection for the Paris Games due to injury, but have been watching GB compete in the gymnastics events whenever they can.

The trio have been visiting schools and clubs during their recovery in the hope of inspiring a new generation of talent to chase their dreams.