Builder who abused police is first person convicted after Rotherham rioting

A self-employed builder who abused police officers before kicking them through their shields has become the first person to be convicted following the weekend’s rioting in Rotherham.

Joshua Simpson, 25, turned up in the area around the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on Sunday evening after hours of disorder was starting to die down, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Prosecutor Mark Hughes said: “The defendant is said to have approached the line of police shouting ‘f****** wankers’ and was pushing officers’ shields in an aggressive manner.”

Mr Hughes said Simpson, of no fixed address, kicked Pc Christopher Dixon’s riot shield, pushing it back on to the officer’s leg.

He said Pc Dixon’s protective clothing saved him from injury.

The prosecutor said Simpson was “very aggressive” and had to be restrained by a number of officers.

Mr Hughes said Simpson apologised to Pc Dixon once he had calmed down.

The court heard that the defendant, who is currently signed off work due to mental health problems and is effectively homeless, was helping a friend build a shed in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, when he saw what was happening in Rotherham on a video.

He decided to go and see what was happening and arrived alone just after 8pm.

The court was told he was “greatly remorseful for his actions”.

Simpson was arrested after disorder lasting a number of hours outside the Holiday Inn Express, which was housing a number of asylum seekers.

Deputy District Judge Simon Blakebrough heard that about 500 people were at the incident, with some 100 actively participating in the violence.

Police battled with rioters who, at one point, forced their way into the hotel and set light to a bin at one of the exits.

Simpson, who said he has most recently being living in Cleethorpes, admitted one count of assault by battery of an emergency worker.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared but refused to grant Simpson bail before he is sentenced on August 27.

He said the context of the widespread public disorder made the offending “significantly more serious”.

He told Simpson: “I accept you were not part of the main violent disorder that took place earlier in the day,” but said the situation was still “very tense” when Simpson arrived.

He added: “I don’t rule out any sentence, and that includes immediate custody.”