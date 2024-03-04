Bullseye game show co-host Tony Green dies aged 85

Bullseye game show co-host Tony Green has died at the age of 85, according to a statement posted to the TV show’s social media accounts.

Green was a former amateur darts player who was also a darts commentator at the BBC and was most well-known for being the co-host of ITV’s dart-based show Bullseye from 1982.

A statement on Monday, announcing his death, said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and much loved colleague Mr Tony Green.

“Tony passed away peacefully today after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

“Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tony’s family, who we hold such affection for, to all of Tony friends and those who were lucky enough to work with him.

“Thank you Tony for all the memories, all the laughs (and trust us there were many!) and all the special times filming Bullseye together, what wonderful years those were and we are honoured to have shared them with you.

“You will be missed our dear friend.”

English professional darts player Steve Beaton, who was nicknamed the Bronzed Adonis on the oche, paid tribute to the star on his X account and posted a picture of the two together.

He said: “So sad to hear the news that Tony Green has passed away my thoughts are with Jacky and all the family.

“Such a nice guy did plenty of exhibitions together and golf days and he gave me my nickname. RIP my friend.”