Bumble stock rockets on Wall Street debut as founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, becomes billionaire
0:28am, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Bumble stock has rocketed over70% on its Wall Street debut.
The company, founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday and set its initial public offering at $43 but opened at $76 midday.
Sign up to our newsletter
Best known for its female-centered dating app, Bumble also offers other services through Bumble Bizz and Bumble BFF.
At 31 Wolfe Herd has become one of the youngest female CEOs in tech to take her company public. The stock's first day of success has resulted in her becoming a self-made billionaire.
The company was founded in 2014 after she left Tinder where she was vice president of marketing