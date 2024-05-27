Burglary victims being ‘denied justice’ because of Tory failings, claims Davey

All domestic burglaries will be attended by the police and properly investigated, Sir Ed Davey promised as the Liberal Democrats highlighted the scale of crimes going unsolved in Tory-held seats.

Information obtained by the Liberal Democrats showed that 92% of burglaries went unsolved in 2023 in Esher and Walton, the seat where Dominic Raab is standing down.

In South Cambridgeshire the figure was 91%, while in Runnymede it was 90%.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s local borough council Waverley had an 88% unsolved rate, while Surrey Heath where Michael Gove is standing down, was 85% unsolved.

Victims are being denied justice because Conservative ministers can’t even get the basics right on solving crime

Across England and Wales, 76% of burglaries went unsolved. The best record was 4% in Northwich, Cheshire.

Sir Ed said: “Too many families now feel unsafe in their own homes because this Conservative government has decimated frontline policing for too long.

“Victims are being denied justice because Conservative ministers can’t even get the basics right on solving crime.

“That is why the Liberal Democrats would deliver a burglary response guarantee, to ensure all home burglaries are attended by the police and properly investigated.

“People are sick of seeing their local communities plagued by crime and just want this appalling Conservative government to be kicked out of office.

“In so many parts of the country, we have shown that it is the Liberal Democrats who can beat the Conservatives and deliver the change that the country is crying out for.”

The figures were compiled from a series of Freedom of Information requests by the party, breaking down unsolved burglary data by local area.

Some 33 of 43 police forces across England and Wales provided full responses with data provided for 329 local areas.

Policing minister Chris Philp dismissed the Lib Dem attack.

“This is another cynical statement from the Liberal Democrats who cannot say what they would do to tackle crime because they do not have a plan,” he said.

“A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party. The reality is that the Conservatives are taking tough action on crime, driving down burglaries by 55% since 2010.

“The choice in this election is clear, stick to the clear plan with Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives, who have taken bold action to drive down crime by 54% since 2010 and bring criminals to justice, or go back to square one with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party who have no plan to crack down on crime.”