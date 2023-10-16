16 October 2023

Bus crashes into Manchester city centre shop

Emergency services are in attendance after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester city centre.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched after reports of the incident in Piccadilly Gardens.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday: “At around 1pm today, police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

“Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.

“There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.15pm today, two fire engines from Manchester Central and Salford fire stations as well as the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to an incident on Parker Street, Manchester city centre.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

