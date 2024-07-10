10 July 2024

Bus passenger stabbed in Croydon after confronting man with his feet on seats

By The Newsroom
10 July 2024

A man has been stabbed on a bus in south London after confronting a passenger who was sitting with his feet on the seats.

Detectives have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after the victim, in his 50s, was attacked on a Route 64 bus in Croydon.

The incident happened shortly after 3am on Tuesday June 4, police said.

The victim confronted the man and during a brief struggle was stabbed a number of times in the leg.

The suspect then left the bus at East Croydon railway station.

The injured man took himself to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and police were called.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Manhunt after three women murdered in Hertfordshire home

news

Israel strike in Gaza kills 20 Palestinians as mediators make new ceasefire push

world news

Drivers to be charged up to £4 to use two east London tunnels under TfL plan

news