14 November 2023

Bus workers to strike in dispute over pay

By The Newsroom
14 November 2023

Bus workers are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Stagecoach East Midlands will walk out for 48 hours from November 27 and for the same period from December 4, 11 and 18 after voting in favour of industrial action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The huge endorsement for strike action by our Stagecoach members reflects the growing disgust among bus workers at being taken for granted while their pay continues to fall in real terms.

“Management need to come up with a reasonable offer that deals with the poverty pay and poor conditions in the industry.

“However, if Stagecoach bosses remain intransigent, our members are fully prepared to take further industrial action on and into the new year if necessary.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Football fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

football

Escaped emu Rodney taken home by police after knocking on door with beak

news

75 year-old protester who threw paint at Israeli embassy ‘said he will probably do it again’

news