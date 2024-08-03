Business and cars set on fire as fresh violence breaks out in Belfast

A business was set on fire in Belfast on Saturday night as fresh disorder broke out in the city following anti-immigration protests.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was maintaining a presence in the Donegall Road area in the south of the city where several cars and a number of bins were also set alight.

During violence earlier in the day, businesses were attacked after an anti-immigration protest moved through the city.

Giving an update on Saturday night, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are dealing with ongoing disorder in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast tonight.

“This disorder has resulted in a business premises being set on fire.

“The public should avoid the Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas.”

Earlier in the day, police mounted a significant security operation during a lengthy confrontation between anti-Islamic protesters and those taking part in an anti-racist rally at Belfast City Hall during which fireworks and other missiles were thrown.

People taking part in the anti-Islam demonstration then travelled towards the university area of the city where there were clashes with residents of the Lower Ormeau area.

A business was attacked in the Botanic area of the city and windows were smashed at a hotel.

A number of social messages during the week had been shared asking for people to gather and block roads in the greater Belfast area and elsewhere in the wake of the murders of three young children in Southport.

Stormont leaders have condemned the violence in Belfast.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Belfast is a “progressive and inclusive city”.

She wrote on social media: “Years of dedication and hard work from people across our community have transformed it for the better.

“Together, we will keep moving forward toward a brighter future for Belfast. A city that flourishes, free from hate and division.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Northern Ireland must always be a place that protects the right to protest, the right to have a view and to express it.

“Let’s be VERY clear – violence is not acceptable. It never was and it is not now. No one, NO ONE, has the right to express hate and violence. Stop it now.”

Alliance Party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long said “those trashing our city and attacking businesses should be ashamed”.

She added: “They should also face the full legal consequences of their actions. Unlike those working to build businesses and a better future, these hatemongers offer nothing but division and destruction.”

In a post on X, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said: “Shame on those involved in violent disorder in Belfast today.

“Hatred has no place in our society.

“I commend the officers of the PSNI for everything they have done to keep people safe.”