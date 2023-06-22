Numerous shops and restaurants may have faced closure due to the cost-of-living crisis, but Liverpool's high street remains resilient, showcasing growth and success. The city centre has welcomed a variety of new stores recently, and more are anticipated to open this year, including luxury sportswear and renowned skincare and cosmetics brands. Liverpool ONE continues to experience impressive sales and footfall, with expectations of increased numbers when Eurovision fans visit the city next month. This list highlights ten of the exciting new shops that have opened or are set to open in Liverpool's high street.

Nike is set to open its first full-scale store in Manchester at the former flagship Topshop location in Arndale shopping centre. The two-floor megastore, scheduled to open later this year, will feature the Nike Rise store concept, emphasising digital experiences. The brand's arrival follows the recent opening of a larger Sports Direct store in Arndale, and fills the space vacated by Topshop, which has been divided into three new units, including lettings to Clarks and Gilly Hicks in 2021. The new store complements Nike's existing Cheetham Hill factory outlet.

Liverpool ONE is set to welcome a new Marks & Spencer (M&S) store this year as the company invests in its UK branches. The 100,000 sq ft store will occupy two floors of the former Debenhams building on South John Street and will feature a café, clothing and home departments, a food hall, and an in-store bakery. M&S plans to invest nearly half a million pounds in existing and new stores over the next year, creating 3,400 jobs nationwide. The company also aims to extend its franchise model, partnering with BP, Moto, SSP, and Costa.

Birmingham is set to receive a new Marks and Spencer store in the Bullring shopping centre later this year, as part of a significant investment in UK branches. The retail chain will take over vacant Debenhams units, creating 3,400 new jobs nationwide. Nearly half a million pounds will be invested to improve both existing and new stores over the next year. The company's store rotation programme aims to have 180 high-quality, full-line stores and open over 100 larger food sites, enhancing customers' shopping experience and contributing to local communities.

Launched in 2012, the Bristol Pound aimed to support local businesses and keep money within the city. Although successful for a time, cashless payments and the pandemic led to its decline. Now, a new project, Bristol Pay, seeks to encourage spending at independent businesses through a digital token scheme. Users can earn tokens for pro-environmental and pro-social actions and share their achievements on social media. Bristol Pay is currently in development and plans to launch next year.

A proposal for the redevelopment of the Milngavie site was submitted, and after a year of consultation and incorporating local feedback, revised plans were created. The proposed project includes a new retail unit, a drive-through cafe pod, deposit recycling facility, and improved parking and landscaping layouts. The West Retail Park aims to boost the retail offering in Bearsden and Milngavie, with around 100 new jobs expected to be created. The development features enhanced footpaths, pedestrian crossings, electric vehicle charging points, and better walking links for greater convenience. The council's planning committee will consider the proposals at a future meeting.

A Canadian coffee and restaurant chain, Tim Hortons, has submitted plans for its third regional site, to be located next to a recently-opened Aldi on Speke Hall Road where planning permission had been granted for new supermarket. The proposed facility will include a drive-thru and 46 parking spaces, as well as electric vehicle charging points. The plans will be considered by Liverpool Council's planning department, and public comments can be submitted until 6 June.

The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed spring dates for the 2023 cost of living payments, which include a £900 cash boost for eligible recipients. The lump sum will be paid in three instalments, starting with £301 between April 25 and May 17, 2023, followed by £300 in autumn 2023 and £299 in spring 2024. Eligible individuals include those receiving benefits such as universal credit, income-based jobseeker's allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit, child tax credit, and working tax credit.