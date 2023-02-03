Court sketch of David Bodill (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
03 February 2023

Buxton man in court on explosives charge

By The Newsroom
03 February 2023

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of having an explosive substance.

David Bodill, 28, of Buxton, Derbyshire, is charged with an offence contrary to the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

It is alleged that on March 2 2020 he knowingly had an explosive substance in circumstances giving rise to the suspicion he did not have it for a lawful reason.

The substance was detailed on the charge as potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, sulphur, carbon, charcoal, hydrochloride bleach and acetone.

On Friday, Bodill appeared via video link for a preliminary hearing before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.

The judge said the case would be transferred to Manchester Crown Court.

A plea hearing will take place on June 16 and a provisional two-week trial from August 7.

