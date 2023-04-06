06 April 2023

Cadbury World crafts giant chocolate chick to mark Easter weekend

By The Newsroom
06 April 2023

Master chocolatiers at Cadbury World have hand-crafted a solid milk chocolate chick hatching from a giant egg to celebrate the Easter weekend.

The “egg-ceptional” 70cm-tall creation, which will go on display at the Birmingham visitor attraction’s Chocolate Making Zone, took a three-strong team of chocolatiers four days to bring to life.

Dawn Jenks, Donna Oluban and Phoebe Snow created individual white chocolate feathers before securing them to the chick with melted chocolate, then added a dusting of edible food colouring to give the chick a vibrant yellow appearance.

Gerrard Baldwin, general manager at Cadbury World, said: “We are once again blown away by this masterpiece crafted by our talented chocolatiers.

“Easter truly is the most chocolatey time of the year, so what better way to celebrate than to create our very own themed sculpture.”

